Call for Inquiry into Oaklands Nursing Home – November 25th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Fianna Fáil senator Ned O’Sullivan asked the minister with responsibility for older people about Oaklands Nursing Home, Derry, Listowel. A court approved an application by HIQA that the private facility, be taken over by the HSE. Georgina O’Sullivan’s mother was a resident at the home. She is calling for a public inquiry.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR