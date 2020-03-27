Michael O’Regan discusses government formation, the emergency COVID-19 legislation and the Seanad elections.
Kerry TD claims some employers not acting in responsible manner
A Kerry TD claims some employers aren't acting in a responsible manner.Sinn Féin's Pa Daly says complaints to the party's office include non-essential retailers...
People going to Kerry beaches told to practice physical distancing
People visiting beaches in Kerry during the current spell of good weather are being told to practice physical distancing.Kerry County Council is reminding the...
K-FEST 20/20 cancelled
A south Kerry festival due to take place over the June Bank Holiday has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.Organisers of K-FEST 20/20...
KerrySciTech Showcase Podcast – March 26th, 2020 – John Prendergast and Sean Jones
Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business.John...
Call from the Dáil – March 27th, 2020
Michael O’Regan discusses government formation, the emergency COVID-19 legislation and the Seanad elections.
Living in America During Coronavirus Crisis – March 27th, 2020
Inch native Michael McCarthy tells Jerry what it is like living in Chicago during the coronavirus crisis and the measures the US and Illinois...