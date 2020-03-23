Joanne O’Regan of JLT Tiles and Interiors told her story.
12 cases of COVID-19 in Kerry
There are now 12 cases of COVID-19 in Kerry.That’s according to official figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre this evening.Nationally, it’s been...
Fishing minister calls on minister to intervene in Dingle blockade
A fishing organisation has called on the marine minister to intervene in a blockade at Dingle Harbour.Around 40 fishermen and other protestors have gathered...
Kerry gardaí initiate scheme to help people in need during COVID-19
Kerry gardaí have initiated a scheme to assist people in need of help during COVID-19.They’ll be available to bring goods to the homes of...
Saturday Supplement – March 21st, 2020
On the Saturday Supplement with Joe McGill this week we celebrate the moms of the county! If you want to pay tribute to a...
Sage Advocacy: Your Right to Decide for Yourself – March 23rd, 2020
An advocacy group is advising older people that their next of kin have no legal rights and that their wishes should still be respected.Sage...
Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald on the Current Crisis – March 23rd, 2020
The leader of the party spoke to Jerry about the response to the pandemic and government formation talks.