More businesses will be coming to Tralee this year, according to the Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance.

Following the news that 12 full-time jobs will be created in Manor West by the Scandinavian home store JYSK, Ken Tobin says retailers see huge opportunity in Tralee.

He added Tralee is a shopping mecca for the southwest, and is going from strength to strength.

Mr Tobin also confirmed another retailer will be moving in to Manor West Retail Park in the near future.