Businesses urged to sign up for Kerry Gift Card

Businesses across Kerry are being urged to sign up for the Kerry Gift Card.

The initiative, is being launched by the Kerry chambers and Kerry County Council, as a practical way to boost the local economy.

The card will be operated by One4All and can be used in participating businesses within the county; it is due to be made available for purchase in August.

Chief Executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance Ken Tobin is asking all businesses to consider signing up to take part.

He says it will encourage people to shop and spend locally:

For further information contact [email protected]