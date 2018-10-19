In Business – October 18th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Sharon Byrne, Chairperson of the Irish Bookmakers Association about how the increase in the betting tax could lead to job losses in Kerry. Maura Sheehy of Maura’s Cottage Flowers talked about being accepted into Acorns Plus; Shane Ryan from Limerick, founder of Fiid encouraged people to join the Food Works programme; Alex Hoffman talked about joining Pierse McCarthy Lucey Solicitors, Tralee; and Brian Stephenson introduced us to the Learn from Leaders initiative.

