In Business – November 26th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Eamonn Sayers about the Prosper Kerry online shopping event, the Kerry Late Late Gift Show; Colin Donnery told us about job openings in Kerry and FRS Recruitment’s #70MinsofHome campaign which features a film of the Dingle Peninsula; Rob Pryce at Xtremepush explained how businesses in a hurry to get trading online are making compliance mistakes; and Will O’Brien, a Director of Cyber Practice at PwC gave advice to Kerry businesses on preventing themselves from being the victim of a cybercrime.