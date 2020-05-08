In Business – May 7th, 2020

By
Admin
-

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ruth Fuller of Fuller Marketing about the importance of marketing throughout COVID-19; Paudie Healy talked about the concept for his award-winning Killarney business, Universal Access; and Dr Danny Riordan told us about free technology consultations for Kerry businesses at the IMaR Technology Gateway at the Institute of Technology Tralee.

