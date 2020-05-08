This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ruth Fuller of Fuller Marketing about the importance of marketing throughout COVID-19; Paudie Healy talked about the concept for his award-winning Killarney business, Universal Access; and Dr Danny Riordan told us about free technology consultations for Kerry businesses at the IMaR Technology Gateway at the Institute of Technology Tralee.
27 more Covid-19 deaths confirmed in the Republic today
A further 27 people with COVID-19 have died in the Republic.156 new cases were also confirmed this evening by the National Public Health Emergency...
Kerry TD wants people refusing to self-isolate to be sent to Spike Island
People returning to Ireland and refusing to self-isolate should be sent to Spike Island.That’s according to Independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, who’s concerned about...
Over €17,000 of suspected drugs and cash in Abbeydorney
Over €17,000 of suspected drugs and cash have been seized following the discovery of a grow house in the Abbeydorney area.Gardaí from the Kerry...
Frontline Shoutouts – May 8th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
In Business – May 7th, 2020
