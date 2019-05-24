In Business – May 23rd, 2019

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Thomas and Eileen Ashe of Annascaul Black Pudding Co about representing Kerry at the National Enterprise Awards next week; Andy Kenny and Pat Barrett spoke about developments at Killarney Golf & Fishing Club; Cahersiveen native Mo Morris of Morris Fashion Consultancy told us about their expansion into Dubai; and Micheál Ó Cinnéide talked about Comhar Chreidmheasa Chorca Dhuibhne/Dingle Credit Union’s national marketing award win.