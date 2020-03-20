In Business – March 19th, 2020

By
Admin
-

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Damien Browne of Standard Access, Dingle in the KerrySciTech Showcase; Cllr Aoife Thornton called for practical solutions from Kerry businesses re COVID-19 and discussed measures announced by government; plus, Deanna O’Connor, founder of The Speak Up Club, Dingle gave advice for people new to working from home.

