This week Mary Mullins spoke to Damien Browne of Standard Access, Dingle in the KerrySciTech Showcase; Cllr Aoife Thornton called for practical solutions from Kerry businesses re COVID-19 and discussed measures announced by government; plus, Deanna O’Connor, founder of The Speak Up Club, Dingle gave advice for people new to working from home.
Gardaí inspect Kerry pubs to ensure they’re complying with government directives
Gardaí have inspected pubs in Kerry to ensure they’re complying with government directives.The government requested licensed premises to shut voluntarily by close of business...
Kerry Credit Union members struggling financially urged to contact their local branch
Credit Union members in Kerry, who are struggling financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, are being urged to contact their branch immediately.Credit...
Call for NCT tests to be stopped
There’s a call for NCT tests to be stopped.That’s according to Deputy Alan Kelly, who was speaking after people contacted Radio Kerry with concerns...
KerrySciTech Podcast – March 19th, 2020 – Damien Browne of Standard Access
Learn about the science, technology and engineering companies on your doorstep as Mary Mullins profiles a KerrySciTech member company each Thursday on In Business. Damien...
In Business – March 19th, 2020
Agritime – March 19th, 2020
On this weeks Agritime, Aisling O’Brien discusses the response to the coronavirus outbreak in Kerry with the Chair and Vice-Chair of IFA, there’s prices...