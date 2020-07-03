In Business – July 2nd, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to John Twomey, co-founder of Cork tech business Swoofee about Swoofee Food – their new product for bars, restaurants, cafés and takeaways. Paul McCann, Managing Director of Tralee based Schoolbooks.ie talked about the substantial rise in demand for their business due to COVID-19. Two graduates of the Code Institute, Zac Allen and Cormac Lawlor, talked about their experience of reskilling, while Jane Gormley, Director of Employer Engagement at the Code Institute spoke about the benefits, not just to employees but also to employers, from the way graduates are helped secure a role which matches their skillset.