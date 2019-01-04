In Business – January 3rd, 2019

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Dan Horan, owner of Horan’s Health Foods, and Matt Ronan, Health Stores Ireland spokesperson, about the Government increasing VAT on health food supplements.

Dr William Sheehan spoke about the upcoming Killarney Economic Conference; Caroline McEnery of the HR Suite talked about The Tourism Space, an event for tourism professionals in Limerick; and Dónal Ó Liathain talked about Údaras na Gaeltachta’s young entrepreneur programme and the Úibh Ráthach Taskforce.

