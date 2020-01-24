In Business – January 23rd, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to New Frontiers participants Chris Barrett of Fox in a Box and Krista Clem O’Sullivan of Emerald Isle Growers; IT Tralee business studies lecturer Gene O’ Donnell and CEO of the CX Company, Michael Killeen talked about an upcoming Retail Customer Experience event at IT Tralee; plus, Aoife O’Brien told us about the KerrySciTech Momentum 2020 event at the Kerry GAA Centre of Excellence in Currans.