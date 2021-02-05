In Business – February 4th, 2021

This week on In Business Amber Galwey is joined by Oliver Kirwan of Elite Event Management and will hear about a new app they are developing and the need for good technology in their business. James Crothall will join us for our monthly feature with AMO Digital and he will discuss the best way to promote products and services online and how to target customers using digital marketing. We’ll also hear from John Mannix of ORM Accountants about their recent national success and Mary Lucey of Career Ahead and Dr Susan Lawlor of State of Mind Counselling tell us about their new joint venture which offers emotional support and career advice for students and their families.