In Business – February 11th, 2021

On this week’s In Business, Sarah O’Regan, head of Credit with Cara Credit Union, outlines how the COVID-19 Credit Guarantee Scheme can support local businesses, Regional Manager of Udaras na Gaeltachta Dónal Ó Liatháin discusses their end of year review, Michael Kavanagh, CEO of Association of Compliance Officers Ireland on the threats of and need to protect against cyber attack, and Patrick O’Donoghue, who is chair of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation’s marketing committee outlines their plans for the 2021 season and discusses the appointment of O’Connell Marketing.