In Business – December 13th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Chair of Listowel Business and Community Alliance, Stephen Stack and IT Tralee lecturer Martha Farrell on the results of the Listowel Town Centre Health Check. Michael Walsh, partner and head of property at ByrneWallace explained the new conveyancing system coming into place in the New Year. Head of Credit at MyMortgages.ie, Joey Sheahan talked about how mortgage prices in Kerry are now lower than rents. Niamh Davenport of FraudSMART talked about protecting yourself from financial fraud.

