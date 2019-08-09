In Business – August 8th, 2019

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Mike Cronin of Thermohouse – the Killarney company that’s an industry leader in rapid build, energy efficient homes. The KerrySciTech Showcase featured Paul Fahy, Group Leader Manufacturing Engineering at Kostal, Abbeyfeale. Cathy Burke of Travel Counsellors Ireland told us about the resurgence in holiday bookings through travel agents and making business travel more sustainable. Plus, President of the Ireland Chapter of PMI, Pat Lucey urged people, businesses and community groups to enter the National Project Awards.