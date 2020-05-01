In Business – April 30th, 2020

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Fred McDonogh of Red Chair Recruitment and business development consultant, Jennifer Boyle about opportunities for your business and career after COVID-19, plus what you can do to help your business that’s been closed due to the pandemic.

Also Paraic Nolan of Big Red Cloud talked about concerns about end of year tax bills with the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, plus Aussie Barrett of Dick Mack’s Brewhouse, Dingle talked about their success in the Blas na hEireann awards, which are appealing for entries.