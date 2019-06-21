Buckling Your Seat Belt but Not Bothering to Wear It – June 19th, 2019

By
Admin
-

We can never be complacent about road safety says Garda Inspector Tony Sugrue. He gives road offence statistics in Kerry for the year so far. He also reveals how some people buckle in their seat belts but don’t actually wear them, they sit on them.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR