An Bord Pleanala reactivates north Kerry windfarm appeal

An Bord Pleanala is reactivating a case relating to a north Kerry windfarm planning application that was the subject of Supreme Court proceedings.

Updated environmental reports have been submitted by the developer to the planning appeals board and the public are being invited to make submissions or observations on them.

Stacks Mountain Windfarm Limited is seeking ten-year planning permission to build up to ten wind turbines 156.5 metres high in the townlands of Ballyhorgan South, Ballyhorgan East, Irramore, Lissahane and Muckenagh; the application also includes a 38kV underground electrical cable connecting the site to the national grid at Raemore Substation.

In 2014, Kerry County Council refused permission for the windfarm and the developer then appealed this to An Bord Pleanala, which granted permission in 2016.

North Kerry Windfarm Turbine Awareness Group were granted permission to bring their concerns before the Supreme Court, however both parties consented to a settlement.

An Bord Pleanala said there were late developments and the better course of action was to concede; in 2018, the board said it would be reactivating the case after receiving the perfected order from the Supreme Court.

Following a request from the board, the developer has now submitted an updated Natura Impact Statement and Environmental Impact Assessment Report.

The reports can be inspected by the public at Kerry County Council Offices in Rathass, Tralee or at An Bord Pleanala’s office in Dublin.

Submissions or observations will be accepted within five weeks of the date of receipt of the updated reports.