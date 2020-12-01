Bishop urges people to continue to follow health guidelines

The Bishop of Kerry has urged people to give 100% support to public health guidelines as we move to level 3.

Bishop Ray Browne welcomed the relaxation of guidelines, in which congregations are allowed in churches again to a limit of 50, shops are reopening and other activities can recommence.

He urged people to give 100% in following the public health guidelines to keep all safe from COVID-19.

Bishop Browne said that the move to Level 3 has given a boost as we begin Advent.

He said it will be a quieter Christmas, but still a good one and he urged people to give priority to the happiness of all children.