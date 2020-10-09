Bishop says it is upsetting there are no congregations at Mass

The Bishop of Kerry says it is upsetting that there are no congregations at Mass under Level 3 restrictions.

However, Ray Browne is urging everyone in the Diocese of Kerry to abide by the public health guidelines.

Bishop Ray Browne says everyone is saddened by the new restrictions and it makes things so difficult for so many.

He says many priests and people feel it would be good to allow congregations to gather, however small, under Level 3 restrictions.

Ray Browne says a small congregation can represent all of us and his heart goes out to families who are postponing baptisms or having funerals and weddings with very small numbers.

He says faith is not confined to the church and prayer soothes troubled hearts.

Bishop Ray Browne appealed to everyone in the diocese to give 100% cooperation with public health guidelines as it is key to controlling the virus.