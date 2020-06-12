Bishop of Kerry hopes Confirmations will take place from September

The Bishop of Kerry has written to Kerry national schools saying it’s hoped Confirmation ceremonies can go ahead from September.

Prior to coronavirus restrictions being put in place, a third of Confirmation ceremonies had taken place in the Diocese of Kerry.

Dr Ray Browne has written to primary school principals across Kerry saying he conveys his best wishes to the boys and girls who missed their Confirmation this Spring.

He’s assuring them that when schools reopen in September they’ll be in a position to make plans to reschedule the ceremonies.

The Bishop says as the young people due to make their Confirmation will have moved onto secondary school, the best way for the parish to communicate with them will be through their primary school.

He adds that because of GDPR data protection, it’s necessary that parents consent to the school making contact with them, as their children will no longer be pupils there.

Dr Browne says it’s been a difficult three months, but noted the great goodwill and cooperation of so many throughout the community and the country.