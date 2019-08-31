Kerry TD raises issue of hospital bed shortages with Health Minister
A Kerry TD has raised the issue of hospital bed shortages with the Health Minister.Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae asked Minister for Health Simon Harris...
South-West Munster air ambulance service to be launched by Minister for Foreign Affairs next...
An air ambulance service which covers South-West Munster will be launched by the Minister for Foreign Affairs next week.Irish Community Rapid Response, a charity...
Bereavement organisation having information evening in Kerry next week
A bereavement organisation is having an information evening in Kerry next week.Anam Cara Kerry is an organisation which offers information and support to bereaved...
A Final plea to fly the Colours – August 30th, 2019
Kerry GAA PRO Leona Twiss makes a final plea for people to show their Kerry colours leading up to the match.
Flying BOTH flags – August 30th, 2019
Radio Kerry’s Elaine Kinsella headed down to Sean Og’s bar in Tralee to find out why they are flying both Kerry & Dublin flags.