Bartholomew (Bertie) Cahillane of Scrahan Mews Killarney and formerly of lakeview Fossa and late of Rangue Killorglin.

A private family funeral will take place for Bartholomew (Bertie) Cahillane in St. Mary’s Cathedral on Monday morning at 12.00 Noon, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery.

