Baking with Brendan – Swiss Roll

This week, Brendan couldn’t find all the ingredients for a Carrot Cake (and yes, he did find carrots!!) so he decided to make a last minute recipe with what he had in the house. The result, Raspberry Swiss Roll!!

A fairly uncomplicated recipe – or so Brendan thought!!

Here’s what you need:

For the Sponge:

4 medium free-range local eggs

115g/4oz caster sugar, plus extra to dust

75g/3oz self-raising flour

For the filling:

1 pot of Lee Strand Fresh Cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

Raspberry Jam & Fresh Raspberries

METHOD

Mix Sugar & Egg & 1 tsp Vanilla extract together in a mixing bowl until very pale and fluffy. (This could take 20 minutes by hand-mixing… great workout!!) Once your satisfied with it’s thickness/fluffiness and paleness – sift and gently fold in the flour. Add and smooth out onto a Swiss Roll tin (Brendan used a baking tray which he usually uses for chips and it didn’t work out too well!) Pop into the oven pre-heated at 180c for 10-12 minutes. Take it out when it’s firm to the touch and springs back when pressed. Turn the sponge out onto a damp tea towel sprinkled in caster sugar and remove the paper.

Apply your jam first, followed by loads of cream to make it nice, full and a bit messy!

Now, get rolling!! 🙂