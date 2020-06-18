Baking with Brendan – Swiss Roll

This week, Brendan couldn’t find all the ingredients for a Carrot Cake (and yes, he did find carrots!!) so he decided to make a last minute recipe with what he had in the house. The result, Raspberry Swiss Roll!!
A fairly uncomplicated recipe – or so Brendan thought!!
Here’s what you need:
For the Sponge:
- 4 medium free-range local eggs
- 115g/4oz caster sugar, plus extra to dust
- 75g/3oz self-raising flour
For the filling:
- 1 pot of Lee Strand Fresh Cream
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Raspberry Jam & Fresh Raspberries
METHOD
- Mix Sugar & Egg & 1 tsp Vanilla extract together in a mixing bowl until very pale and fluffy. (This could take 20 minutes by hand-mixing… great workout!!)
- Once your satisfied with it’s thickness/fluffiness and paleness – sift and gently fold in the flour.
- Add and smooth out onto a Swiss Roll tin (Brendan used a baking tray which he usually uses for chips and it didn’t work out too well!)
- Pop into the oven pre-heated at 180c for 10-12 minutes.
- Take it out when it’s firm to the touch and springs back when pressed.
- Turn the sponge out onto a damp tea towel sprinkled in caster sugar and remove the paper.
Apply your jam first, followed by loads of cream to make it nice, full and a bit messy!
Now, get rolling!! 🙂