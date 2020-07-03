Baking with Brendan – Strawberry Cheesecake

Brendan is calling it a “Kerry Cheesecake” because he used the most beautiful fresh Kerry strawberries!!

He got his hands on Sliabh Luachra strawberries in Horan’s Fruit & Veg but also spotted Quilters Kerry strawberries – so make sure you support local producers and pick up either!!

The recipe is a “baked” strawberry cheesecake, which Brendan didn’t even know existed before he blindly got stuck in to baking!

He made a good go of it but maybe a 2nd attempt would bring a better looking result!

Here’s what you need…

Ingredients

FOR THE BASE

75g/3oz digestive biscuits

40g/1½oz butter

25g/1oz demerara sugar

FOR THE FILLING

50g/2oz butter, softened

175g/6oz caster sugar

450g/1lb cream cheese (full fat soft cheese)

25g/1oz plain flour

1 lemon, juice and finely grated rind

3 eggs, separated

150ml/5fl oz double cream, lightly whipped

2 Punnets of Fresh Strawberries

FOR THE TOPPING

1 Punnet of Kerry Strawberries (chop and dress to your liking)

A little icing sugar (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS