Baking with Brendan – Kerry Carrot Cake

After last weeks insult to Swiss Rolls, Brendan has vowed to make a better offering to one of his favourite desserts, the Carrot Cake!
This is a recipe by the one and only Rachel Allen, with a few slight twists from her original.
With 300g of grated carrot, this recipe would go down a treat with Bugs Bunny!
Carrot Cake
For Carrot Cake
- 140ml oz vegetable oil, plus extra for greasing
- 2 free-range eggs
- 200g light brown sugar
- 300g grated carrot (grated weight)
- 75g pecans, walnuts & sunflower seeds (chopped)
- 180g self-raising flour
- 1 pinch salt
- ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- ½ tsp freshly grated nutmeg
- ½ tsp mixed spice
For the cream cheese icing
- 180g full-fat cream cheese, chilled (1 tub of Philadelphia oiginal)
- 50g butter, at room temperature
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 50g icing sugar, sifted
Mixed softened Butter with the cream cheese until smooth. Sift in icing sugar and mix until smothened (if that’s a word)
Method
- Preheat the oven to 150C/130C Fan/Gas 2. Oil and line a 900g/2lb loaf tin (approximately 13x23cm/5x9in) with baking paper.
- For the carrot cake, beat the eggs in a large bowl, then add the oil, brown sugar, grated carrot, raisins and chopped nuts.
- Sift in the remaining cake ingredients and mix using a wooden or large metal spoon until well combined.
- Pour the mixture into the prepared loaf tin, smooth the surface and bake for 1 hour 15 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean.
- Remove from the oven and allow the cake to cool in the tin for about 5 minutes before removing. Cool completely on a wire rack before serving.
- For the icing, beat the cream cheese and butter together in a bowl until well combined. Add the vanilla extract, icing sugar and orange zest and mix until the icing is smooth and thick. Using a palette knife, spread the icing evenly over the cooled cake, dipping the knife into a bowl of hot water if the icing is hard to spread out. Cut into slices to serve.
Notes:
If you have left over batter you can sprinkle in an extra pinch of cinnamon and light brown sugar to make small carrot cake cookies! They’re basically like gingernut biscuits but a little more chewy and delicious!!