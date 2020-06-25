Baking with Brendan – Kerry Carrot Cake

By
brendan
-

After last weeks insult to Swiss Rolls, Brendan has vowed to make a better offering to one of his favourite desserts, the Carrot Cake!

This is a recipe by the one and only Rachel Allen, with a few slight twists from her original.

With 300g of grated carrot, this recipe would go down a treat with Bugs Bunny!

Carrot Cake

For Carrot Cake

  1. 140ml oz vegetable oil, plus extra for greasing
  2. 2 free-range eggs
  3. 200g light brown sugar
  4. 300g grated carrot (grated weight)
  5. 75g pecans, walnuts & sunflower seeds (chopped)
  6. 180g self-raising flour
  7. 1 pinch salt
  8. ½ tsp bicarbonate of soda
  9. 1 tsp ground cinnamon
  10. ½ tsp freshly grated nutmeg
  11. ½ tsp mixed spice

For the cream cheese icing

  • 180g full-fat cream cheese, chilled (1 tub of Philadelphia oiginal)
  • 50g butter, at room temperature
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 50g icing sugar, sifted

Mixed softened Butter with the cream cheese until smooth. Sift in icing sugar and mix until smothened (if that’s a word)

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 150C/130C Fan/Gas 2. Oil and line a 900g/2lb loaf tin (approximately 13x23cm/5x9in) with baking paper.
  2. For the carrot cake, beat the eggs in a large bowl, then add the oil, brown sugar, grated carrot, raisins and chopped nuts.
  3. Sift in the remaining cake ingredients and mix using a wooden or large metal spoon until well combined.
  4. Pour the mixture into the prepared loaf tin, smooth the surface and bake for 1 hour 15 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the middle comes out clean.
  5. Remove from the oven and allow the cake to cool in the tin for about 5 minutes before removing. Cool completely on a wire rack before serving.
  6. For the icing, beat the cream cheese and butter together in a bowl until well combined. Add the vanilla extract, icing sugar and orange zest and mix until the icing is smooth and thick. Using a palette knife, spread the icing evenly over the cooled cake, dipping the knife into a bowl of hot water if the icing is hard to spread out. Cut into slices to serve.

 Notes:

If you have left over batter you can sprinkle in an extra pinch of cinnamon and light brown sugar to make small carrot cake cookies! They’re basically like gingernut biscuits but a little more chewy and delicious!!

