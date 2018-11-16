Ask the Podiatrist | November

Anna Maria Horgan answers your podiatry related questions
It's claimed a dangerous road in North Kerry is now on Shane Ross's radar.Cathaoirleach of the Listowel Municipal District Councillor Aoife Thornton was part...
Over €2.3 million has been accumulated from car parking charges in Killarney since 2015.Councillor Niall Kelleher asked how much was made from the charges...
The cousin of a Waterville man who was seriously injured in a road collision in France says he has received huge support.Mike Curran was...
This week Mary Mullins spoke to David Randles of Randles Brothers Ltd about the benefits of electric cars. Kate O’Leary talked about the upcoming...
Concluding Jerry’s series on wind energy, today he spoke to Cllr John Joe Culloty who says that there should be a moratorium on all...