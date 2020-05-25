Ask the Dentist with Colm O’Loughlin from Bridge Place Dental
No deaths of COVID-19 in the country for the first time since March
For the first time since March, there have been no new deaths of COVID-19 recorded in the Republic of Ireland.Fifty-nine additional cases were confirmed...
Google data shows activity in Kerry shops and restaurants down 75%
Google data shows that activity in Kerry shops and restaurants was down 75% earlier this month compared to January.That’s according to new smartphone data,...
Gardaí investigate theft of number plate in Tralee carpark
Gardai are looking for information following the theft of a car registration plate in Tralee.Last Tuesday (May 19th) between midday and 2pm, the back...
Ask the Dentist – May 25th, 2020
Ask the Dentist with Colm O'Loughlin from Bridge Place Dental
Frontline Shoutouts – May 25th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
Kerry During COVID – May 23th, 2020
On the Saturday Supplement from 9am with Joe McGill we have a weekly feature called ‘Kerry during Covid 19’ with renowned photographer Domnick Walsh....