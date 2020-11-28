Ashe Street reopened to traffic but Health and Safety Authority investigation ongoing

An investigation by the Health and Safety Authority is continuing on Ashe Street after the partial collapse of a building this morning.

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body has now been removed from the scene.

Another five men were taken to University Hospital Kerry, but their injuries are not critical.

Gardaí are no longer at the site of the incident, but the investigation by the HSA is ongoing.

Ashe Street has reopened to traffic and traffic calming measures are in place.

Kerry County Council has declared the area around the site safe for members of the public.

The footpath and parking bays immediately outside the building are still closed off, but pedestrian access is now available around the closed off area.