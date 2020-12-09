Further arrests as part of investigation into unexplained death of man in Killarney

Two men have been arrested as part an investigation into the unexplained death of a man in Killarney last August.

The incident occurred outside the Gleneagle Hotel on August 29th.

Gardaí investigating this incident have arrested four people within the last 24 hours.

26-year-old Darragh Sheehan, who was from Doneraile in north Cork, was found unconscious outside the Gleneagle Hotel in August.

He was later pronounced dead.

At the time Gardaí stated the results of the post-mortem examination would not be released for operational reasons and a criminal investigation continued.

This morning, Gardaí arrested two men, aged in their twenties and forties; they are currently being detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Killarney Garda station.

This follows the arrest of two men, aged in their forties and fifties, yesterday.

Both of men arrested yesterday have since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.