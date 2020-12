Around 1,000 people are without power in parts of Kenmare today.

This is due to a planned outage for maintenance works in the area.

ESB says customers should have received notice of the works during the week.

The outage caused confusion among customers this morning, as some did not receive notice and it was not listed on the ESB Powercheck website.

The ESB has apologised for this confusion, and says power should be restored by 5 o’clock this evening.