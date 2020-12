The Church of Ireland in Kerry says this Christmas will be a strange mix of gratitude and loss.

Archdeacon of Limerick, Ardfert and Aghadoe, Simon J Lumby says this has been a very tough year for us all and Christmas is different with the coronavirus pandemic still very active.

Archdeacon Lumby who is Rector of Killarney says the current situation brings to mind the connection with Mary and Joseph and the similar sense of loneliness and gratitude they felt: