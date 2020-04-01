Now that the roads are quiet, too many motorists are driving too fast in urban areas – which is highly dangerous. Given all the people out exercising within 2km of their homes. Anluan Doyle from the Kerry Cycling Campaign, appeals to Kerry motorists to slow down.
