We get a progress report on three year old Amber O’Connor from Cromane who was dignosed with Metastatic Embryonal Rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), which is a rare and aggressive type of cancer. Her uncle John joined us in studio along with Eileen Whelan for an update.
Kerry’s newest millionaire makes contact with National Lottery
Kerry’s newest millionaire has made contact with the National Lottery.The winner of Tuesday’s Daily Millions, who bought their ticket in Kelly's Londis Store, Milltown,...
Gardaí warning of automated scam targeting people in Cork and Kerry
Gardaí are warning of an automated telephone scam targeting people in Cork and Kerry.The Garda Press Office says a large number of people in...
Wind and rain warnings issued for tomorrow morning countrywide
Met Eireann has issued a status orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.The alert for Donegal and Mayo will come into effect at...
Amber O’Connor Update – February 6th, 2020
Nutritional Advice | February
Anne Darcy is back again for this month’s Nutritional Advice slot
Interiors Advice | February
Ruth O’Grady talks about style trends for 2020