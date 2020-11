Almost 1,600 Kerry farmers are to receive €1.6 million under the Sheep Welfare Scheme.

The Department of Agriculture has begun issuing advance payments in the fourth year of the scheme.

It is part of a wider €14.7 million package issuing to 18,200 farmers nationwide, which is co-funded by the European Union.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement saying it will provide a significant financial boost to the sheep sector.