AIB branches in Kerry support 23 local charities

AIB branches in Kerry have come together to support 23 local charities.

€200,000 has been made available to branches across the country, with €1,000 per branch as part of AIB Together.

This is the bank’s community investment programme, which provides a platform for staff to support charities and causes across Ireland.

The Kerry charities that have received support include Annascaul Community Development, Cahersiveen Social Services, and Killorglin Family Resource Centre – a full list of beneficiaries is available on the Radio Kerry website.

The Kerry charities which received support from this fund are: An Diseart, Annascaul Community Development, Ard Churam Day Cay Centre, Arus Mhuire Nursing Homes, Caherciveen Social Services, Castleisland Day Care Centre, Castleisland Old folks Homes, Cuan Counselling, Cunamh Iveragh, Enable Ireland, Kenmare family resource centre, Kerry Cancer Support Trust, Kerry Flyer CLG, Killarney (Meals on Wheels), Killorglin family resource centre, Listowel Family Resource Centre, Nano Nagle School, Rockmount Daycare Kilgarvan, Sneem Welfare Ltd, St Vincent De Paul, Tralee Meals on Wheels, Tralee Soup Kitchen and West Kerry Care of the Aged.