Agritime – October 4th, 2018

By
Admin
-

Kerry IFA Chair says the suckler sector is at breaking point, a farmer of the year discusses his dairy enterprise and the upcoming Farmex conference. Aisling goes on a farm walk in north Kerry focused on winter fodder budgeting. She also hears how renewable energy and potatos will be among the attractions at Dingle Food Festival.There’s also a ticket giveaway!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR