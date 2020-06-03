Abbeyfeale brothers are finalists in Student Entrepreneur Awards

Abbeyfeale brothers Jack and Nick Cotter of Cotter Agritech have been named among the 10 finalists by Enterprise Ireland in this year’s Student Entrepreneur Awards.

Jack who attends Limerick IT and Nick, who’s in UCC, started Cotter Bros Firewood in 2011 and Cotter Organic Lamb in 2019, which won an Irish Quality Food Award in 2019.

With Cotter Agritech, they’ve developed innovative solutions for the sheep farming sector, including the multi-award-winning Cotter Crate.

This along with their SmartWeight sheep weighing app and SmartWeight Premium breeding management software are being launched in Ireland and the UK in Q1 2021.

This year’s winners of the Student Entrepreneur Awards will be announced on June 12th.