Abbeydorney nursing home not compliant in four areas during HIQA inspection

An Abbeydorney nursing home was found not to be compliant in four areas during a HIQA inspection.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out the short notice announced inspection at Riverside Nursing Home on July 8th to assess compliance with regulations.

The 27-bed Riverside Nursing Home, Abbeydorney was found not to be compliant in four areas.





These are infection control, fire precautions, medicine and pharmaceutical services, and the temporary absence or discharge of residents.

In response, management say they’ve increased the frequency of infection control audits to monthly, with hand hygiene and environmental audits completed weekly.

Hands free taps have been installed, and refurbishments are being carried out.

Fire drills involving residents have started to ensure the centre can be evacuated effectively.

The procedures for monitoring medication stock have been reviewed, and additional checks for the controlled drugs book and expired medications have also been implemented.

Riverside Nursing Home’s procedure for transferring patients has been reviewed, and transfer documentation has been updated.