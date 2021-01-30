88 vacant homes brought into social housing stock by Kerry County Council in 2020

88 vacant homes were brought into the social housing stock in Kerry in 2020.

Almost €1.5 million has been invested in Kerry in the 2020 Voids Stimulus scheme to bring vacant properties into the social housing stock, which has exceeded the original target set by Government.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, thanked Kerry County Council for their work in refurbishing and re-letting 88 homes in the county.

He added the council’s speedy uptake in the scheme is to be highly commended, and says there was an added economic benefit with further employment for construction workers in Kerry.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley welcomed the announcement, and said this was a major timely boost for the people of Kerry to have these properties providing homes for those that might need them.