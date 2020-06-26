Further 800 Kerry employees stop COVID-19 welfare payment

A further 800 Kerry employees have stopped their Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

There are still 18,500 in the county availing of COVID-19 welfare payments this week, according to details released by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

The €350 a week Pandemic Unemployment Payment is for employees and the self-employed who are fully out of work due to COVID-19.

This week the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection issued payments valued at €163 million to 465,900 people across the country.

In Kerry, 17,400 people are getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week; that’s down 1,200 people on last week.

Amongst the people to receive the payment this week in Kerry are 800 who have informed the Department they’re returning to work and have closed their Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week.

That’s the fifth week of decline of this figure in Kerry; 5,000 people have now signed off the payment.

The COVID-19 Illness Benefit of €350 a week is for people who have been medically certified to self-isolate or have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In Kerry, 1,100 people are getting this payment this week, the same as last week.