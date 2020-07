An 8 race card at Killarney this evening is to get underway at 5.25.

The programme features The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cairn Rouge Stakes at 6.25.

Previewing is Dave Keena https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/DKKillarney.mp3

Ronan Groome of The Irish Field looks ahead to the main event https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/RGroome.mp3

The going at Killarney is yielding to soft.