7 more deaths from COVID-19

There have been seven more deaths from COVID-19 and 482 new cases of the virus have been confirmed today.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, all of the deaths reported today occurred this month.

Of the 482 cases confirmed today, 128 are in Dublin, 45 in Cork, 43 in Waterford, 36 in Limerick, and 24 each in Donegal and Meath, with the remaining 182 cases spread across 20 counties. There were nine new cases in Kerry today, the county, along with Cavan and Tipperary, had the joint fifth lowest number of cases.

A full breakdown of county cases covers the period up to midnight on Wednesday (November 11th) and therefore does not include today’s figures. This breakdown shows that as of Wednesday midnight, there had been five additional cases in Kerry, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 1,243.

As of 2pm today (Friday), 258 people were in hospital with coronavirus, 35 of whom are in in intensive care. There have been 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

1,972 people have died from the virus and there have been 67,099 cases in Ireland since the start of the pandemic.