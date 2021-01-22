52 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening with 35 new cases in Kerry

The Department of Health has reported 52 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

Of the deaths reported today 50 occurred in January.

As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 2371 new cases of the virus.

35 of the cases were in Kerry, 757 in Dublin, 237 in Cork, 154 in Waterford, 123 in Wexford and 114 in Louth.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Kerry has decreased to 580.2 the 5th lowest rate of any county in Ireland.

The national 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 1017.1

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan told the National Emergency Public Health briefing that for one third of people, it’s four days or more from the time they first experience symptoms of COVID-19 to the time they get tested.

He said that people need to come forward as soon as they notice symptoms.

