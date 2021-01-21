51 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening with 28 new cases in Kerry

The Department of Health has reported 51 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.

Of the deaths reported today 49 occurred in January

As of midnight last night, the Department had been informed of 2,608 new cases of the virus.

28 of the cases were in Kerry with 1,019 in Dublin, 204 in Cork, 135 in Donegal, 132 in Galway, 131 in Kildare, and the remaining 987 cases are spread across all other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people in Kerry has decreased to 734 the 6th lowest rate of any county in Ireland.

The national 14-day incidence rate has fallen to 1140.7