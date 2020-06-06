Over 50 people march in Cahersiveen in support of Black Lives Matter movement

Over 50 people marched in Cahersiveen this afternoon in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Residents of the Skellig Star direct provision centre and locals protested in solidarity with the movement, along with calls to end direct provision in Ireland.

Jessica Garska, a Cahersiveen resident, says the march went through the town and ended at the Daniel O’Connell Church.

She says, while no speeches took place this afternoon, there was strong support locally for the march.

Ms Garska also addressed concerns about social distancing and guidelines around COVID-19.