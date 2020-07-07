34% increase in fines issued to Kerry learner or novice drivers last year

There was a 34 per cent increase in the number of fines issued to Kerry learner or novice drivers last year for motoring offences.

Almost €20,000 of penalties was paid by those Kerry motorists over the past two years, according to details released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Learner drivers must adhere to a number of rules including being accompanied by a fully qualified driver at all times; they face penalty points and fines of up €120 if they break the law.

Newly qualified or novice drivers must display N plates on their car for two years or they could get penalty points and fines of up to €90.

In 2018, 102 Kerry learner or novice drivers paid Garda fines totalling €8,570 for offences; this was the fifth lowest number of offences in the 28 Garda divisions.

The number of law breaches by Kerry learner or novice drivers rose by a third last year, with over 137 people settling fines worth €11,280 – this was again the fifth lowest number of offences in all Garda divisions.