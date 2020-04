People living in a Direct Provision centre in Cahersiveen say they are terrified and want to move after COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the facility.

The HSE says those who test positive in residential care settings, and their close contacts, can be moved to self-isolation accommodation.

Bulelani Mfaco from the Movement of Aylum Seekers, says social distancing is impossible at the centre and people living there need to be reassured: